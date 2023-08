The long-lasting legacy of the March on Washington Sixty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led the historic March on Washington -- with King delivering his landmark "I Have a Dream" speech to a crowd of more than 200,000 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. CBS News anchor Anne-Marie Green has more on how the march came together. And Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, joined CBS News to discuss the lasting impacts of the march.