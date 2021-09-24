Live

Last migrants depart Texas border camp

Nearly 15,000 migrants, who were mostly Haitian, have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas. At least 2,000 have been deported. The Biden administration has rejected calls to stop the deportations. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
