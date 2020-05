Last known photos of Whitey Bulger released The last known photos of late notorious gangster Whitey Bulger are being released for the first time, along with the story behind what happened while he was on the run and after he was caught. Jeff Glor speaks to Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman, who co-authored "Hunting Whitey," and former FBI agent Noreen Gleason, who was running Bulger's case when he was captured.