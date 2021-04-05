Live

Laser labels give fruit a taste of the future

New technology is etching labels right into the surface of fresh fruits at some markets in Europe. Manufacturers say the labels are safe and help identify where food comes from, but some customers are wary. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
