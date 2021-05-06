Live

Las Vegas gunman's brother says he's "shocked"

Eric Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, says he is "shocked" and "dumbfounded" by his brothers action's. WKMG reporter Mark Lehman spoke to Eric Paddock and joins CBSN with more.
