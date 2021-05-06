Live

Watch CBSN Live

Las Vegas gunman wired money to Philippines

Police have learned that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock transferred more than $10,000 to an account in the Philippines in recent weeks. It's unclear who the money went to, but his girlfriend's family lives there.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.