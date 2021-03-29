Live

Watch CBSN Live

LAPD "Coke" prank goes viral

A prank involving Los Angeles police officers and Coca-Cola is going viral on the Internet. But, the LAPD is not joining in on the joke, warning that copycats of the act may be charged with filing false reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.