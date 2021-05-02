Live

LAPD cadets arrested for stealing police cruisers

Three teenaged members of the Los Angeles Police Department Cadet program are in hot water for apparently taking their work home with them. They were arrested for allegedly stealing three police cruisers. Jamie Yuccas reports.
