Live

Watch CBSN Live

LAPD begins new task force to stop street racing

Los Angeles police officers say they've seen an uptick in car crashes attributed to street racing. Because of that, the department is rolling out a new task force to crack down on the illegal sport. Chris Martinez has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.