Lanhee Chen on GOP's future, critical race theory and his potential California run Five months into the Biden administration, the Republican Party is still working to shape their opposition to the White House. Hoover Institution fellow Lanhee Chen, who worked on presidential campaigns for Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss infrastructure, health care, critical race theory, election audits and his own political aspirations.