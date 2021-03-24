Live

Landslide causes grave to slip down hill

For the first time in Fairmount Memorial Park's 126-year history, an edge gave way creating a mini landslide that caused a casket to slide 12 feet down a hill. KREM's Jenica Villamor reports from Spokane, Washington.
