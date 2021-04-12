Live

Lamborghini takes on California flood waters

One driver wasn't going to let heavy rains stop him after he drove his $200K Lamborghini Gallardo through a flooded San Diego intersection. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more on the daring driver's lambo dash.
