"We got away just in time": Lahaina restaurateur describes escape from flames "We had no updates from 1 p.m. on," Hawaii restaurateur Caleb Hopkins says of last week's wildfire in Maui. At 1, Hopkins says, he was told the fire on the island was 100% contained, but a few hours later he was racing for his life with his family. "We got away just in time," Hopkins told CBS News.