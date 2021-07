Lady Justice, an all-female owned brewery in Colorado, aims to turn great beer into a better world There's a major reckoning underway in the American craft beer industry. Only 7.5% of brewers in the U.S. are women, and just 2% of breweries in the country are all-female-owned. Dana Jacobson recently visited an all-female owned and operated brewery in Aurora, Colorado. The brewers shared how they're turning their passion into a movement.