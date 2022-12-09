Watch CBS News

Over 200,000 U.S. workers went on strike in 2022

From teachers to tech workers to nurses, employees across the U.S. went on strike this year over labor conditions. CBS News anchor Anne-Marie Green looks at just how widespread these organization efforts became in 2022.
