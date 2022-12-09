CBS News App
Georgia Runoff
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Brittney Griner arrives in U.S. following prisoner swap
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back gets 3 1/2 years in prison
Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Detained Marine's sister on prisoner swap: "I don't look for apologies, I look for action"
Masks recommended again in NYC, LA and other cities as COVID cases climb
Woman missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
How much are Harry and Meghan worth now that they're Netflix stars?
Famed Hollywood mountain lion to be captured after killing dog
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Over 200,000 U.S. workers went on strike in 2022
From teachers to tech workers to nurses, employees across the U.S. went on strike this year over labor conditions. CBS News anchor Anne-Marie Green looks at just how widespread these organization efforts became in 2022.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On