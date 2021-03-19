Live

L.A. health officials to gay men: Get vaccinated

Health officials have confirmed three deaths in Los Angeles County from bacterial meningitis. Officials are recommending gay men who have HIV or multiple partners get vaccinated against invasive meningococcal disease. KCAL-TV's Rachel Kim reports.
