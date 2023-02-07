Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks; LeBron James nears NBA's all-time scoring record Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has been sent to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Thursday's trading deadline. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers star small forward LeBron James is closing in on breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record, which has been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. CBS News special correspondent James Brown, who is also the host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL," joined Anne-Marie Green and Seth Doane to discuss those stories and more.