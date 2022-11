Kyrie Irving back with Brooklyn Nets: CBS News Flash Nov. 21, 2022 Kyrie Irving was back on the court for the first time in weeks following his Nov. 3 suspension for posting a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. The Brooklyn Nets star apologized before the game. Twitter owner Elon Musk has reinstated the accounts of former President Trump and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. And the U.S.is set to play its first World Cup match in Qatar, against Wales.