Kyle Rittenhouse randomly selected which jurors would be alternates before deliberations Twelve jurors are weighing homicide and other charges against Kyle Rittenhouse for shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during police brutality protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The judge let Rittenhouse randomly select from a raffle drum which six jurors from the panel of 18 would serve as alternates. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen joined "CBSN AM" from outside the courthouse in Kenosha to discuss that and how authorities are preparing for the verdict.