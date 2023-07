Kyiv targeted by Russian airstrikes, mines found at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant Russia on Tuesday launched its sixth drone strike on Ukraine's capital this month. Officials in Kyiv say all of the drones targeting the city were struck down and so far there have been no reports of injuries. Meanwhile, mines have been discovered by the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has the latest on the war in Ukraine.