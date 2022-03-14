Watch CBS News

Kyiv mayor on withstanding Russian assault

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke with CBS News about the ongoing war. He told “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell that it's possible Russia could carry out a chemical weapons attack because Russia "doesn’t have morals."
