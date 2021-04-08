Live

Ky. clerk Kim Davis released from jail

A judge in Kentucky has ordered the release of Kim Davis, the jailed Rowan County clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. CBS News' Paula Reid and Jericka Duncan explain the judges release to CBSN's Anne Marie Green.
