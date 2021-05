Kumail Nanjiani on "The Big Sick," Muslims in media Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, known for playing software engineer Dinesh on the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley," also co-wrote and starred in "The Big Sick." It's one of the highest-grossing independent movies of the year, with more than $40 million in domestic box office sales. Nanjiani joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the film, which is based on the real-life courtship between Nanjiani and his wife, Emily Gordon.