Krishanti Vignarajah inspired by #MeToo to run for Maryland governor Krishanti Vignarajah is one of the reported 30,000 women who've signed up to run for office in 2018 but is the only woman running to be Maryland's next governor. Her platform includes adding an agency in charge of handling sexual misconduct issues and requiring anyone seeking public office, employment or funding to disclose whether they've committed such acts. Vignarajah joined CBSN to talk about her run and why she decided to do it now.