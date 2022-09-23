Kremlin-controlled areas of Ukraine vote on joining Russia Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia. The move is seen as an excuse to annex those regions and has been widely condemned. Meanwhile in Russia, border checkpoints are teeming with young men looking to leave the country after President Vladimir Putin said he would call up 300,000 reserve troops to fight in the war. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Kyiv, and CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green from Latvia to discuss.