Closest known black hole to Earth discovered 1,600 light-years away

Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine

Oath Keepers leader testifies in his own defense in Jan. 6 sedition trial

Kash Patel testifies before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Musk says activists are killing "free speech" as advertisers bail

Trump mulling 2024 announcement in weeks after midterms, sources say

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 billion for Saturday night's drawing

Jury finds Trump friend Thomas Barrack not guilty in lobbying trial

South Korea scrambled 80 warplanes, including stealth fighters, in response to North Korea making about 180 military flights near the countries' shared border.

Koreas scramble warplanes amid rising tensions South Korea scrambled 80 warplanes, including stealth fighters, in response to North Korea making about 180 military flights near the countries' shared border.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On