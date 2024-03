Koi: "Swimming jewels" Koi carp are loved and admired for their size and bright markings and not just in Japan; breeders exported nearly $50 million worth of koi last year, with America the second-largest importer of koi in the world. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer visits a fish beauty pageant of sorts at the All Japan Koi Show in Tokyo, and talks with fish breeders and aficionados about the charisma of koi.