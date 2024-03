Known for starring in sci-fi franchises, Zoe Saldaña takes on new role in the "Absence of Eden" Actor Zoe Saldaña is known for her roles in big sci-fi franchises like “Avatar” and “Star Trek.” Now, she’s taking on a new role as an undocumented immigrant in “The Absence of Eden,” a film directed and co-written by her husband, Marco Perego.