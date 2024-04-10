Watch CBS News

Salman Rushdie: Knife I Sunday on 60 Minutes

In his first television interview since he was attacked at a literary festival in Chautauqua, New York almost two years ago, author Salman Rushdie details his experience to Anderson Cooper. Sunday on 60 Minutes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.