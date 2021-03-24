Knife bypasses security at JFK airport

Live

A Delta flight from New York to Amsterdam was ordered back to its gate just before takeoff after the crew noticed a passenger with a knife on board. The TSA is not saying how the knife got through security. Charlie Rose reports.
