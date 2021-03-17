Live

Watch CBSN Live

Knife attack kills dozens in southwest China

Chinese state media reports that 28 people were killed and 113 injured in an orchestrated knife attack in southwest China. A group of men reportedly wearing black stormed a busy train station and began stabbing people with long knives.
