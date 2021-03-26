Live

Kitten paralyzed after microchip procedure

A little kitten is now paralyzed following a microchip procedure at a local animal center in Los Angeles, California. Six-week-old Muffin is scheduled to undergo surgery again to try and fix the problem. KCAL's Peter Daut reports.
