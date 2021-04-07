Kissing the war goodbye: Remembering iconic photo 70 years after VJ day 70 years ago this weekend, the Japanese government announced the unconditional surrender of its armed forces to the Allied Nations, bringing a formal end to the Second World War. As our country broke out in celebration, a single photograph was snapped which would ultimately define this historic event. Michelle Miller takes a look at the photo known simply as “The Kiss,” and introduces us to the famous sailor and nurse whose embrace has inspired the country for seven decades.