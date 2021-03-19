Live

Watch CBSN Live

KISS star Paul Stanley on fame, feuds and secrets

KISS front man Paul Stanley has written the memoir "Face the Music: A Life Exposed." Stanley sat down with CBS News' Anthony Mason to discuss his ongoing feuds with his former band mates and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.