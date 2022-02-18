Live

Kindergarten caught in the crossfire of shell attack in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine are pointing fingers at each other over an explosive shell that hit a kindergarten in Ukraine, near the Russian border. The U.S. claims Russia might use a "false flag" operation to justify going to war. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams takes us inside the kindergarten that was hit and she and talks with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the nuclear drills Russia is planning for Saturday.
