Kindergarten caught in the crossfire of shell attack in Ukraine Russia and Ukraine are pointing fingers at each other over an explosive shell that hit a kindergarten in Ukraine, near the Russian border. The U.S. claims Russia might use a "false flag" operation to justify going to war. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams takes us inside the kindergarten that was hit and she and talks with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the nuclear drills Russia is planning for Saturday.