Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kim Davis's lawyers say she met with Pope

Lawyers for a Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for denying marriage licenses to gay couples says she heard supportive words from Pope Francis during a secret, private meeting. Davis's attorney Mat Staver spoke to CBSN about the meeting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.