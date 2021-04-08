Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kim Davis returns to work after 5 days in jail

A Kentucky county clerk who was jailed after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples is back at work. Jericka Duncan reports that licenses were issued from the clerk's office -- but not by Davis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.