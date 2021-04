Kids who play only one sport may lose in long run The U.S. Tennis Association, the NCAA and the NFL are part of a new campaign trying to prevent kids from focusing on playing just one sport. In the Huffington Post, Jennifer Wallace writes “In today’s competitive childhood, youth sports have become adult-led, professionalized, and focused on winning, which has led an increasing number of children to specialize early to better compete.” Wallace joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her article and give some tips for parents.