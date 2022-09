Kids returning to school in Uvalde for first time since shooting: CBS News Flash Sept. 6, 2022 Tuesday marks the first day of classes for the Uvalde, Texas school district since the May 24 shooting in which 21 people, mostly kids, were killed. U.N. inspectors will brief the Security Council Tuesday on what they found at a Ukraine nuclear power plant that’s been shelled in recent weeks. And Frances Tiafoe beat 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open.