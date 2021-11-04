Live

Kids nationwide roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine

Thousands of kids nationwide got their COVID vaccine on Wednesday, the first day it was available to them. The mini fizer dose, approved late Tuesday by the CDC, is expected to prevent around 600,000 new cases by next March. Janet Shamlian reports.
