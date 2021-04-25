Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kid superhero saves Washington

Five-year-old Kaheem put on his cape Friday and got to save Santa from a ferris wheel, and solved a mystery for House Speaker Paul Ryan. Kaheem has a rare type of leukemia, and it was his dream to be a hero.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.