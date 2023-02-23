Watch CBS News

Kherson Under Fire | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Residents of Kherson endured a brutal occupation until the Ukrainian army forced the Russians to retreat. Sunday on 60 Minutes, Holly Williams reports from Kherson, Ukraine, where citizens continue to live under fire from Russian artillery.
