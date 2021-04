Khan Lab School reinvents American classroom In 2006, hedge fund manager Sal Khan used online tutoring to try and reinvent learning and break down barriers, calling it the Khan Academy. The online school now delivers more than 580 million online lessons in over 36 languages. But now, Khan is thinking small. Kahn joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he created a "brick-and-mortar" school in California where students ages five through 12 are in one classroom.