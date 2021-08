Khaled Hosseini, author of "The Kite Runner," reflects on "heartbreaking" scenes out of Afghanistan Taliban forces have regained control of Afghanistan and U.S. troops are scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies. International best-selling author Khaled Hosseini, known for "The Kite Runner," joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to take a closer look at the 20-year war.