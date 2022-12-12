Watch CBS News

Keystone Pipeline oil spill under investigation

The cause of a Keystone Pipeline oil spill is under investigation after it spewed an estimated 590,000 gallons into a creek in rural Kansas last week. The environmental disaster may impact gas prices. Omar Villafranca has more details.
