Supreme Court agrees to hear second dispute over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
White House: Greene's Jan. 6 comments a "slap in the face" to police, victims' families
Lockerbie bombing suspect makes first appearance in U.S. court
Ex-cop describes the night he fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in critical condition
American student missing in France as family says "we fear the worst"
Al Roker shares health update after leaving hospital: "I feel strong"
Friend of Italian leader among 3 women shot dead in coffee shop
Dave Chappelle brings Elon Musk on stage at San Francisco show
Keystone Pipeline oil spill under investigation
The cause of a Keystone Pipeline oil spill is under investigation after it spewed an estimated 590,000 gallons into a creek in rural Kansas last week. The environmental disaster may impact gas prices. Omar Villafranca has more details.
