Key week ahead in court over FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are expected to file a court motion seeking the appointment of a neutral party to oversee, and possibly return, evidence collected during the agency's execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has until noon Thursday to send a judge a redacted version of the affidavit supporting the search. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.