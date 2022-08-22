Watch CBS News

Key week ahead in court over FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are expected to file a court motion seeking the appointment of a neutral party to oversee, and possibly return, evidence collected during the agency's execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has until noon Thursday to send a judge a redacted version of the affidavit supporting the search. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
