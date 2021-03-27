Live

Watch CBSN Live

Key terrorist bomb maker believed to be killed

A high-ranking member of the terrorist group Khorosan has apparently been killed by a U.S. airstrike in Syria. CBS News national security correspondent Bob Orr and national security analyst Juan Zarate have more.
