Kevin Spacey on "Clarence Darrow," hosting Tonys, and "House of Cards" Actor Kevin Spacey has won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe for "House of Cards," and a Tony Award for his performance in "Lost in Yonkers." In his latest role, Spacey stars in the one-man play, "Clarence Darrow." Spacey joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new play and his upcoming gig to host the Tony Awards.