Kevin Durant on plans after the NBA season

After his NBA championship victory, CBS News caught up with NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to discuss his plans now that he is an NBA champion. Instead of going to Disneyland, Durant is looking forward to a crab feast in Maryland.
