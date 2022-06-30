Ketanji Brown Jackson swearing in on tap: CBS News Flash June 30, 2022 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as a Supreme Court associate justice at noon -- just when Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement becomes official. Emmett Till’s family is demanding an arrest - after an unserved warrant was found 66 years later, charging Carolyn Bryant Donham in his 1955 kidnapping. And pack patience for any July 4 travel. Besides flights being canceled all week -- AAA says road travel is expected to hit an all-time high.